“I am always welcome”

Barbara D’Urso was ousted from Mediaset after ten years of work within the company that has consecrated her as one of the most loved and followed presenters by viewers in recent years. The presenter gave a long interview to Republic in which he expresses all his regret for what happened. Be that as it may, there are already those who want to have it with them in their program: Francesca Fagnani he invited her to Beasts.

Barbara D’Urso: «They left me at home without warning. I’ll stay at Mediaset until December, then we’ll see”

In the interview that Barbara D’Urso has released, regarding his unexpected departure from Mediaset, he said: «I have endured a lot – perhaps one day I will tell about it – I put my head under the water, because I worked with passion. But not this time.” Hence, in many sui social wondered if all the truths and pebbles in his shoes, Barbara he will take them off during the first episode of Beaststhe program of Francesca Fagnani which hosts and interviews (in the most direct way possible) its guests. Someone up Twitter wrote: “So Barbara d’Urso in the first episode of Beasts?” and the journalist promptly replied: “You have always been welcome, not since yesterday”.

Barbara D’Urso’s contract with Mediaset

Il contract Of Barbara D’Urso con Mediaset it expires exactly on December 31, 2023, after which, once free from corporate constraints, the presenter will be free to tell her whole truth about what happened. Many hope he can do it in the new season of Beasts.

