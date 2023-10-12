Home » I am being treated for psoriatic arthritis, can I get the zoster vaccine?
I am being treated for psoriatic arthritis, can I get the zoster vaccine?

I am undergoing treatment for psoriatic arthritis. 5 months ago I had a Herpes zoster infection with post-herpetic neuropathy. I wanted to know if it is useful to get the vaccine immediately or if I can (or must) wait a few years.

No waiting is necessary, in these situations vaccination can be carried out once the episode has resolved. I would also add that in some cases rheumatology specialists decide to suspend the drug (1-2 weeks after vaccination) to improve the effectiveness of immunization.

*Giancarlo Icardi is full professor at the Department of Health Sciences at the University of Genoa.

