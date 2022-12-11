Good blood doesn’t lie. Or at least it doesn’t make you catch Covid. A 56-year-old journalist born in Georgia has discovered he is one of four people in the world with “superblood” that makes him naturally immune to all variants of the coronavirus. John Hollis was found to be so immune to Covid that even if his blood were diluted in water ten thousand times he would maintain a 90 percent chance of killing the virus. No one can really explain why.

The facts. Hollis, who works as a spokesperson at George Mason University in Virginia, only discovered by accident that he possessed this extraordinary quality. In mid-2020, in the midst of the pandemic, he was asked to prepare a university press release asking internal members infected with Covid to undergo medical research. During the interview with the director of the university’s molecular medicine center, Lance Liotta, the journalist had confessed to him how surprised he was by the fact that he had not contracted the virus.

University researchers asked him if he was willing to have his saliva and blood tested. Two days later, the journalist received a “surprising” phone call: Liotta revealed to him that he had already contracted Covid for months but had eradicated it, producing powerful antibodies. In April two years ago, the journalist had in fact accused problems of congestion in the nose, but he had given no weight, thinking it was the pollen’s fault. That, according to the researchers, was when he created the antibodies.

Subsequent analyzes confirmed that the journalist’s ‘super blood’ is capable of producing valid defenses for any type of variant and he doesn’t even need to be vaccinated. Hollis said he hoped the characteristics analyzed in his blood could lead to scientific developments that could save more people. He might also be immune to other diseases, even if the tests don’t they still confirmed it.