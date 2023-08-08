“I am not my dementia”. And the patients take the chair

Who better than a patient with dementia can be able to identify the needs, the needs of such particular patients and therefore “teach” others the best methods of approach? And therefore it was precisely them, the patients, rightly defined as “experts by experience” (Experts by Experience) who defined the program of a university course – the first of its kind – conceived and designed to educate professionals on the real needs of patients and what they really want them to know about this condition: “Understanding the Me in Dementia”. And always they, the patients, will support the professionals during the lessons.

An idea that is a bit of a gamble

The idea, which is also a bet, comes from the Center for Applied Studies on Dementia of the University of Bradford, England, with a project that will start in September and has been designed and structured for about a year. The main challenge for those suffering from neuro-degenerative diseases is in fact the difficulty of being understood by those around them, by family members but also by assistants and health professionals who deal with the treatment. Those who live with these pathologies often feel abandoned and live in a state of loneliness and incomprehension right from the beginning of the disease, when it is diagnosed.

Clare Masondementia care trainer and head of Experts by Experience, said ‘For too long, people with dementia have felt they have no say in how they are treated. The feedback we’ve had Since the creation of this course, it demonstrates that people living with these conditions want to be heard.”

This is also what emerges when patients are given the opportunity to voice their opinion. “Look at the person, not the dementia. Talk to the person, not the carer. Don’t diagnose us and don’t send us away. There are still things we can do,” replied Chris Maddocks from Eastbourne. Allison Batchelor from Northern Ireland, added ‘it’s still me, it’s not my dementia’. Gerald King, a resident of Scotland, reiterated that “one can live well even after the diagnosis. Talk to me as a person, instead of talking over me or walking past me, I am still able to converse”.

The experiences of the sick

Jacqui Bingham, 70, lives in Stockport, near Manchester, and is one of the people who took part in organizing the course. Soon after her retirement she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. “I have bad days and good days, but I’m still myself.” She jacqui she scolds who generalizes dementia sufferers. “We are all different. If you read the books, you get a sense of dementia in black and white. This module wants to go beyond that so that healthcare professionals can learn from us,” because many times people with dementia are treated as if they have nothing more to say or something to contribute. Sufferers are told what to do and not to do, but she Jacqui adds “we’re not part of the conversation.”

Feeling one way and being seen another

Also to Michael Andrews, in 2017, at the age of 57, was diagnosed with a neuro-degenerative disease: posterior cortical atrophy, a rare type of dementia that causes impaired vision. “After the diagnosis I went through a very difficult time. I didn’t want to talk to anyone or see anyone.” Michael confides that “there was some discussion of me being moved to a nursing home, even though I was – and still am – able to live independently.” Her experience in designing the course was instrumental in understanding that all sufferers face the same challenges, ‘we have all experienced the same issues with how people perceive those with dementia, the stigma surrounding this disease and to the way people communicate with us. They make assumptions about what we can and can’t do. But we can still get involved, we can still do something.”

A course that gives voice to the real needs of patients

The group of experienced experts then took care of identifying the topics, the exercises, the evaluation and the contents of the course, designing something innovative. But not only. In fact, the experts will also be involved in teaching together with the teachers. The project started in January 2022 will see its realization starting from September 2023, within the “Advanced Dementia Studies” master’s degree program. The course can also be taken as a self-contained part-time distance learning module for health and social care professionals dealing with people with dementia and will include sections on: ‘Challenging stigma, stereotypes and discrimination’, ‘Understanding ‘individual’ and ‘Communication’.

The sick teach the professionals

Danielle JonesAssociate Professor in Dementia Studies, said: ‘Our Experts by Experience play a leading role in our educational offering within the Center for Applied Dementia Studies. People with dementia and their carers have been involved in all aspects of our research and teaching, from assessing students to reviewing their work, to program development.We wanted this module to be entirely produced by people who know best what it is like to have dementia, so that professionals can learn from them”.

