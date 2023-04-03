Meloni: joy for the Pope’s resignation
“I am delighted to hear the news of the Holy Father’s resignation from the Gemelli hospital. His person and his teachings are an example, a point of reference for Italy, Europe and the whole world”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declares it.
The stop in Santa Maria Maggiore
After leaving the A. Gemelli University Hospital, this morning Pope Francis – the Vatican officially communicates – headed to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. «The Pope stopped in front of the icon of Mary, Salus Populi Romani, entrusting to her in prayer the children he met yesterday in the Pediatric Oncology and Child Neurosurgery department of the hospital, all the sick and those who suffer from illness and the loss of their loved ones», reports the press office of the Holy See.
Pope Francis thanks journalists: “You did a good job”
The Pope, as he left the Gemelli hospital in Rome, thanked the journalists for how they described the days of his hospitalization. “You did a good job,” he said, adding: “I always read the Messenger and I saw that everything was done right.” So were we good? A reporter asked him. And he, smiling: «Yes».
On leaving the hospital, the Pope signed a cast for a child
Also the signature on the cast arm of a young man for Pope Francis upon leaving the Gemelli hospital. The Pontiff wanted to stop at the exit gate on Piazzale Agostino Gemelli and while conversing with the journalists he also took care to put his signature on the boy’s cast.
The Pope crosses Rome towards Santa Maria Maggiore
Pope Francis: “How do I feel? I’m still alive”
How does he feel? «Still alive, you know». Pope Francis said this as he left the Gemelli hospital in conversation with journalists leaning on a stick but standing. He didn’t even stay in the hospital, the reporters observed: “And the most beautiful thing, you know, is being a priest.” Speaking with another journalist he knows, he commented: “Did you see what a mess?”.
Pope Francis embraced a couple who lost their daughter last night
As he left the Polyclinic, Pope Francis got out of the car and greeted the people present. He embraced a couple of parents who lost their daughter last night, stopping to pray with them.
Pope Francis: “I will celebrate Palm Sunday”
“Tomorrow I will celebrate Palm Sunday.” Pope Francis said this, appearing in good shape but with a very low voice, as he left the Gemelli Polyclinic.
Pope Francis: “Just a malaise, but I wasn’t afraid”
“I just felt unwell, but I wasn’t afraid.” Pope Francis said this as he left the Gemelli Polyclinic. The Pope stopped and got out of the car and spent a few minutes talking to journalists.
Pope Francis leaves the Gemelli: “I admire those who work in the hospital”
Pope Francis has been discharged and left the Gemelli hospital to return to the Vatican. Outside the hospital he stopped to talk to reporters, saying he “admire those who work in the hospital”.
The press release from the Vatican press office: «Today morning, Saturday 1 April, Pope Francis was discharged from the A. Gemelli University Hospital. Before leaving the facility, the Holy Father greeted the Rector of the Catholic University, Franco Anelli, with his closest collaborators, the Director General of the Polyclinic, Marco Elefanti, the general ecclesiastical assistant of the Catholic University, Monsignor Claudio Giuliodori , and the team of doctors and health workers who assisted him during these days”.
Quiet night at Gemelli, all ready for resignation
Even last night was «quiet» for Pope francesco at the Gemelli hospital, sources close to the tenth floor where the Pope has been hospitalized since last Wednesday let Ansa know. Everything is ready in the Roman hospital for his resignation and his return to the Vatican is scheduled for late morning. The safety device to protect your return to Casa Santa Marta is already in place.