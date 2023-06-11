«I apologize to the Romans, problem solved within my mandate»

On the garbage chaos in Rome, grappling with the umpteenth emergency between the white strike of the network e broken meansthe mayor of Rome intervenes Robert Gualtieri: «We are on the right path for a cleaner city both for the waste-to-energy plant on which the Democratic Party is at my side, and for the other great pillar of Ama’s modernization, of its transformation into an efficient company. It’s a gigantic process.” Gualtieri, on “Mezz’ora in più” on Raitre, also spoke about the times. When asked when it will be possible to say that the rubbish problem in Rome will be resolved, the mayor said «certainly by the end of my mandate, but I hope that already with the Jubileewhich will be a challenge, the improvements will be evident».

Gualtieri’s apologies The mayor also apologizes: «In some districts of Rome there was a aggravation of the cleaning conditions and I apologize – continued Gualtieri -: there were irregularities, which Ama discovered, in the way of outsourcing the maintenance of the means. Some executives have been fired for it, but in the course of the change some neighborhoods, these days, i means there were not”.

The position of the Democratic Party on the waste-to-energy plant While on the contrasts for the waste-to-energy plant that it will have to build ThatGualtieri said that «the Pd ha voted in parliament and rejected the motion of the M5s against the waste-to-energy plant in Rome. Beyond the background the facts speak. The Democratic Party is by my side and supports me. I have all the support I need to keep going but I would have gone ahead anyway.” Only a month ago Gualtieri said: «A slime don’t like the incinerator? Personal opinionif he will”. See also GTA V prepares for the most awaited patch, after almost 10 years

Torchlight vigil against “The Great Crap” Meanwhile the Romans organize the first protests. Next Tuesday, 20 June at 6 pm, starting from Piazza Sant’Eusebio, an event with an eloquent title: «Against great crap and degradation». «Whoever governs this city and whoever does not govern it – write the citizens – both have a duty to put an end to the disgust in which the districts of Esquilino and Castro Pretorio are sinking. Those who live there, like those who work there, have a duty to participate in this torchlight vigil, obviously without party flags and without political godparents. Let us remember that we are talking about the basic rights of communities that profess to be “civilized”».

