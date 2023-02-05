Lori: “Faced with still dramatic numbers, we want to tell men that it is possible to get out of the tunnel, but change first of all comes from personal awareness”. Donini: “One of the objectives of the social and health plan has come true”

Councilor Baracchi (Municipality of Modena): “Working on prevention with the help of experts”. The campaign kicks off on February 2. Social releases are planned, on the Region’s Youtube channel and on Lepida TV, as well as information brochures and posters. In 2021, 537 men treated in the network of public and private social centres, in the vast majority of cases partners or former partners of the victim

February 1, 2023 – Helping female victims of violence, helping the male perpetrators of violence to undertake a path of awareness and change.

The campaign startsI’m asking for a friend”promoted by Emilia Romagna region e Municipality of Modenasupported by the National Department of Equal Opportunities. The aim is to raise awareness of the treatment pathways aimed at male perpetrators of gender-based violence and the network of Public centers Let us free ourselves from violence present in the Usl companies of each provincial capital.

Insulting, threatening, economically manipulating. There are many types of violence, not just sexual, and all of them are dramatically increasing. The campaign aims to raise awareness among citizens and especially men, to inform them of the existence of dedicated spaces in which with the support from psychologists, psychotherapists and social workers can understand the reasons for their behavior and find support in building relational methods that are more respectful of their partner, children and family members.

A difficult path of assuming responsibility and change, which passes first of all from awareness of one’s own problems, as the message chosen for the campaign also suggests: “I ask for a friend”. And the invitation: “If you are the friend, we can help you”.

The campaign will start on February 2nd and will be spread on social profiles Facebook and Instagram of the Region for three months. on the dedicated site are found information and contacts of the LDV Centres – Let’s get rid of violence. The video will be online on YouTube channel ( ) and on Lepida Tv. Finally, the distribution of leaflets and posters.

The Emilia-Romagna Region has been supporting the Let’s Get Free from Violence Centers since 2011, when it promoted the creation of the first LDV Center at the Counseling office of the Modena Ausl. A network that today can count on ten public centres – one for each province and two in that of Forlì-Cesena. Three new openings in 2021: Reggio Emilia, Piacenza and Ferrara.

To the Public Centers are added seven Centers managed by social privatewhich has 11 offices in the area and which contribute to the regional network of Centers for perpetrators of violence.

In 2021, 537 men in treatment

A network of public and private centers that saw in 2021 537 men being treated, in the vast majority of cases partner (42.6%) or former partner (34.3%) of the victim. They are mostly Italian men, in the majority of cases – 310 – with children. According to the data contained in the Report on gender-based violence of the Region, in 2021 there were 149 treatment interruptions, in 77% for voluntary abandonment, in 7% for transfer to another service.

Leaflet of the communication campaign ( 1.27 MB)

The public centers Let’s get rid of violence (LDV) in Emilia-Romagna ( 135.99 KB)