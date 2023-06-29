I BRING – Greetings – News – AFGHANISTAN

The Taliban have rejected the recent relationship of the United Nations on the production of opium in the country calling it “far from reality”.

The report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) says Afghanistan is responsible for producing about 80% of the world‘s opioid production in 2022, despite the Taliban’s claim to ban the cultivation of the poppy.

The Taliban’s foreign affairs ministry said in a Tuesday declaration to dismiss “the report’s claim of increased methamphetamine production and smuggling from Afghanistan to world markets as false and far from the truth”.

“Opium cultivation in the country has been reduced to zero,” the ministry said.

However, the UN report said the Taliban’s ban on poppy cultivation “could” lead to a reduction in opium production in 2023 “at the expense of many farmers in the country who have no alternative means of generating income”.

Afghanistan, the report adds, is “a major methamphetamine producer in the region” and any reduction in poppy cultivation “could lead to a shift towards the production of synthetic drugs”.

(Kabul Now del 27/06/2023)

