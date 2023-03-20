Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued an official order on Sunday, March 19 stating that the cultivation of cannabis is banned throughout the country and, if violated, the plantation will be destroyed and violators will be punished according to Sharia rules.

Cannabis is one of the most widely produced crops by farmers across the country, and Afghanistan became its top supplier in 2010, according to the United Nations.

Cannabis resin produced in Afghanistan has not only been found in neighboring regions, but also in the Middle East, parts of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as Central Asia and the Caucasus, according to the United Nations report.

Il relationship points out that Afghanistan is the second most reported country, after Morocco, as the origin of seized cannabis resin worldwide.

For years Afghanistan was the world‘s largest producer of opium, a paste extracted from poppies and made into heroin.

According to the UNODC, the current shrinking of legitimate economic opportunities makes families even more vulnerable to engaging in illicit activities such as growing cannabis.

According to the report, Afghanistan’s income from opioids totaled an estimated $1.8-2.7 billion in 2021. It also says that much larger money is hoarding along illicit drug supply chains outside Afghanistan.

