I BRING – Greetings – News – ALBANIA

On Friday 21 July, the Albanian Parliament legalized cannabis for medical purposes in a country once known as a European crossroads for marijuana trafficking.

Parliament voted 69-23 to allow limited and controlled growth of cannabis plants, a move bitterly contested by the opposition.

It is unclear how medical cannabis will be regulated. The government believes that allowing limited production of cannabis could increase tax revenues.

After coming to power in 2013, Prime Minister Edi Rama’s left-wing Socialist Party government set the destruction of cannabis plants as its main goal.

Over the next two years, it destroyed millions of cannabis plants with an estimated market value of €7 billion, more than two-thirds of the country’s annual gross domestic product at the time.

In 2014, a police officer was shot dead during a crackdown on a southern village with armored personnel carriers. The police have been fired on with automatic weapons and rockets by the drug growers.

Albania is still a major route for the trafficking of hard drugs. Police continue to crack down on isolated cases of cannabis cultivation, but much less often than they did a decade ago.

