I BRING – Greetings – News – ALBANIA

The Minister of Health, Ogerta Manasterliu in a statement to the media said that after the government meeting, the Council of Ministers approved the draft law on cannabis for medical use.

Manastirliu said that in connection with this project, a National Agency will be established to control the entire process of cannabis production.

“The Council of Ministers has approved the bill on cannabis, for medical and industrial purposes. From the national consultation, where 61% of citizens voted in favour, some ministries have started work. This bill defines the regulatory framework to start the process.The goal is to regulate and streamline control and supervision of production and transformation.The main aspects are regulatory, on safe and controlled cultivation and export.

There is a special element, the regulatory aspect also defines the institutions that will control the transformation and production of products for medical use.

The National Cannabis Control Agency will be established. All conditions for licensing and permitting aspects are provided with defined and well organized criteria. We have paid due attention to all the best practices in the world,” said the minister.

(Albanian Daily News of 06/16/2023)

CHI PAGA BRING

the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)

Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful

DONATE NOW

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

