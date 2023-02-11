Long-term inhalation of cannabis smoke does not affect lung function in the same way as inhaling tobacco, according to longitudinal data published in the journal Respiratory Medicine.

A team of Australian researchers evaluated the impact of tobacco and cannabis smoke on lung function in a sample of 30-year-old subjects. Study participants began smoking cannabis, tobacco, or both as young adults. Pulmonary performance was analyzed at age 21 and at age 30 by spirometric assessment.

The researchers reported that smokers of only cigarettes “already showed signs of impaired lung function” by age 30. Conversely, “those who have [solo] Using cannabis since adolescence did not appear to have evidence of impaired lung function.” Specifically, the researchers identified airflow obstructions in the lungs of cigarette-only smokers, but did not observe such obstructions in the smokers. only cannabis.

The authors also acknowledged that “the joint use of tobacco and cannabis does not appear to predict lung function beyond the effects of tobacco use alone.”

They concluded: “Cannabis use does not appear to be related to lung function even after years of use.”

The findings are consistent with those of several other studies reporting that exposure to cannabis smoke, even long-term, is not predictive of the kind of significant adverse pulmonary effects that are consistently associated with tobacco.

Consumers wishing to mitigate or eliminate their exposure to oxidizing smoke can do so via an herbal vaporizer, which heats cannabinoids to the vaporization point but below the burning point. In clinical studies, herbal vaporizers have been found to be a “safe and effective” cannabinoid delivery device.

The full text of the study, “Tobacco and cannabis use and co-use predict lung function: a longitudinal study”, appears in Respiratory Medicine. More information can be found in the NORML factsheet, ‘Cannabis Exposure and Lung Health‘.