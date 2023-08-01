Home » I BRING – Greetings – News – BRASILE
I BRING – Greetings – News – BRASILE

by admin

In Brazil, the country with the largest number of Catholics in the world, a resolution of the National Health Council (CNS), linked to the Ministry of Health, provides for the legalization of abortion and marijuana, as well as the reduction of the age to 14 minimum for gender transition. Resolution 715, unanimously approved by the CNS, provides the “strategic guidelines” of the multi-year plan and the national health plan for the period from 2024 to 2027. Both programs still depend on Congressional approval. Among the objectives outlined in the resolution is that of “guaranteeing cross-sectorality in health actions to combat structural and historical inequalities, with the expansion of social and income transfer policies, with the legalization of abortion and marijuana” . The document also defends the reduction of the minimum age for sex change with the use of hormones. Today, by regulation of the Federal Council of Medicine, you must be 16 years old to start this process. The CNS initiative received a “repudiation note” from the National Association of Evangelical Jurists
(Anajure). (ANSA)
