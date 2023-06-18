I BRING – Greetings – News – BRASILE

Hundreds of Brazilians took part in the São Paulo Marijuana March this Saturday June 17 to demand the “end of the war on drugs”, pending the resumption of a trial in the Supreme Court that can decriminalize its possession for personal consumption.

Under the slogan “Anti-prohibition as a matter of class – Reparation is needed”, the demonstration began in Avenida Paulista and went through the streets of Brazil’s largest city until it ended in its historic center in a festive atmosphere.

“We are here today not only to end the war on drugs, but also to end a prohibitionist policy in general,” one of the organizers of the march, who said her name is Diva Sativa, 28, told EFE.

The protest, which this year celebrated its fifteenth edition in the capital São Paulo, was also attended by feminist and indigenous movements, as well as LGTBI groups.

“We believe that as organized consumers we will achieve a transformation,” Diva Sativa said, amid shouts of “the war on drugs kills the poor every day” from protesters.

The concentration takes place on the eve of the resumption by the Supreme Court of a process that can decriminalize the possession of drugs for personal consumption. The trial is expected to resume next Wednesday in the high court.

The case began to be heard in the country’s highest judicial body in 2015, when it was suspended at the request of one of the court’s magistrates.

The action seeks the unconstitutionality of article 28 of the so-called “Drug Law” of 2006, which sanctions “the purchase, possession, transport or port of narcotic substances for personal consumption”, on the basis of the case of a person who was convicted of possession of three grams of marijuana while in custody.

A favorable ruling by the Supreme Court would establish the jurisprudence and could lead to a review of sentences handed down in similar cases.

However, Diva Sativa doesn’t believe a Supreme Court decision will “change the lives that much” of marijuana users.

“Decriminalization is a first step and Brazil is already far behind” on this point, he said.

He considers it more necessary to change the drug law through “popular pressure”.

“The 2006 law is good in theory because it distinguishes between users and traffickers, but in practice it has imprisoned” thousands of people, young, black, women, from the suburbs, he said.

(EFE of 06/17/2023)