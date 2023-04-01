Implementation of marijuana sales in Canada is not associated with any increase in car accident hospitalizations, according to i data published in Addiction magazine.

The investigators assessed national rates of emergency room visits and hospitalizations in the years before and immediately after legalization.

The authors concluded: “Overall, there is no clear evidence that RCL [leggi sulla cannabis ricreativa] had no effect on emergency room admission rates and hospitalizations for motor vehicle or pedestrian/cyclist injuries across Canada”.

The results are consistent with those of one Canadian study 2021 which likewise “found no evidence that the implementation of the Cannabis Act was associated with significant changes in the post-legalization patterns of all drivers of traffic accident emergency room entrances or, more specifically, youth-ED injury presentations from a driver’s traffic accident.

Also several studies conducted in the United States have not found significant changes in traffic safety in the years immediately following the enactment of the legalization of use. However, other assessments of long-term trends in traffic safety after legalization have produced inconsistent results.

The full text of the study, “The Effect of Recreational Cannabis Legalization on Traffic Accident Rates in Canada”, appears in Addiction. More information can be found in the NORML factsheet, “Marijuana and Psychomotor Performance”.

