Despite market challenges and slowing growth rate, Canada’s recreational cannabis industry has seen a dramatic 157% increase in sales over the past three years, says a new relationship in Headsets.

The report underscores the resilience and adaptability of the industry, even as it grapples with changing consumer preferences and an increase in the number of stores rather than demand.

The report also notes that while sales have increased year-over-year, the growth rate has slowed for the past three consecutive years. Between 2020 and 2021, sales grew by 88.3%, but between 2022 and 2023, that percentage dropped to 11.8.

Interestingly, sales growth appears to be driven more by an increase in the number of stores rather than increased demand. For example, average monthly sales per store in Ontario have decreased approximately 20% over the past year, while the number of stores has grown approximately 40% in the province over the same period.

The report also highlights a shift in product preference. Flower, once the dominant product category, has seen its share of total sales decline by 15.8% over the past year, dropping to nearly a third of all sales. Conversely, pre-roll products increased their share by 23.5% over the same period, bringing the category nearly on par with flowers.

The number of brands in the Canadian market grew 369% between 2020 and 2023. However, this influx of new entrants helped reduce average total sales per brand, which fell 70% over the same period.

In 2020, the top 21% of brands accounted for 80% of total sales. In 2023, the top 12% captured the same amount.

After several years of price compression, inhalable products, such as flowers, have seen the price per gram flatten since early 2022. Consumer preference for higher THC limits in edible confections has strongly influenced an EQ price decline of 25.3% for non-inhalables in the last year.

While the Canadian cannabis industry has experienced substantial growth and development since its legalization, it now faces several challenges. Current sales growth across the country is likely being driven by increased number of stores rather than growth in consumer demand.

This, coupled with price compression and other regulatory hurdles, poses potential risks for industry players.

Headset suggests that the goal of industry participants in the coming years should be to work smarter and build a business that understands current trends, tastes and the competitive landscape.

