I BRING – Greetings – News – CANADA

British Columbia’s Minister of Mental Health and Addiction said there was no evidence to suggest that decriminalization has led to an increase in the use of illegal drugs in public spaces.

Jennifer Whiteside held a series of meetings with politicians, harm reduction organizations and local stakeholders in Nelson on Thursday to address community concerns about public drug use.

In one of those meetings, Whiteside admitted that the provincial government should have made it clearer that possession didn’t give people permission to use it in public. But he also said in a statement on Saturday that there is no data to show public use of illegal drugs has been increasing since decriminalization.

“However, we know that every community is experiencing the toxic drug crisis differently and I was happy to talk to people in Nelson about their experiences. We want to ensure that everyone feels safe and welcome in their community. This is why the province is actively working to have our fall legislative session regulate the public use of illegal drugs.”

Decriminalization, he said in an interview with the Nelson Star, was about removing the stigma of drug use and changing drug users’ relationships with law enforcement.

“I want to be clear that the goal of decriminalization was not to create conditions for a vast expansion of drug use in public places. That was not our goal.”

The three-year federal exemption allowing possession of up to 2.5 grams of illegal drugs including opioids, cocaine, methamphetamines and MDMA for adults 18 and older went into effect January 31. But the exemption says nothing about where people can use drugs. It only prohibits possession in schools, childcare facilities and airports.

The concerns have prompted some municipalities to introduce regulations banning the public use of illegal drugs, and Mayor Nelson Janice Morrison said the city would follow suit. Premier David Eby has also promised that legislation will be introduced in the autumn to help cities control drug use in parks.

It’s unclear what those bans will mean for the drug crisis, which has already killed 1,018 people as of May and more than 12,000 since 2016. Three people also recently died in Nelson of drug poisoning in just seven days in June.

Statistics released by the BC Coroners Service in June show that 81 percent of unregulated drug deaths occur indoors, while only 17 percent occurred outdoors in vehicles, sidewalks, streets, and parks.

Whiteside agreed that the possibility that bans on public drug use could lead to more indoor deaths needs to be considered.

“We are in a public health emergency and we need to be aware of that context with respect to any solution to address unfolding concerns about public drug use.”

Whiteside is the second minister to visit Nelson since the public situation forced Interior Health to postpone plans to May for the opening of a safe inhalation site downtown.

Nelson already has an overdose prevention site operating in two locations, but no controlled inhalation services. Smoking, not injection, is the most common mode of use by people killed by toxic drugs in BC

Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth, who is also the public safety minister and attorney general, came to the city in May and criticized the health authority for a lack of public consultation.

In his conversations with community members Thursday, Whiteside struck a conciliatory tone.

He did not say whether or not Interior Health would go ahead with its plans for a site at the Nelson Friendship Outreach Clubhouse, which has been criticized for lack of safety and as a center for nearby crime and vandalism.

But he also said the community’s concerns were being heard.

“What I’ve encouraged for Interior Health to operate, is to really work with the community to identify an appropriate site for services that are, I think everyone agrees, very much needed in the community. But it is also equally clear that there must be a community process to identify appropriate locations for such services.

There is a lack of overdose prevention sites in the Kootenays. There are only two in the region, in Cranbrook and Nelson, and people who attended the meeting told Whiteside they believe the concentration of services in Nelson has brought more people with complex needs to the city.

Whiteside later told the Nelson Star that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on provincial health care has hampered the implementation of harm reduction services in rural areas. It did not commit to placing safe drinking sites in every municipality, but agreed that it should be considered.

“Our healthcare system is still recovering from the experience it had during the pandemic. … That ground that we are now trying to regain in terms of the mental health and addiction crises that we have really lost.

(Nelson Star dated 07/14/2023)

