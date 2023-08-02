I BRING – Greetings – News – CANADA

Canada’s national framework for the legalization of cannabis, the Cannabis Act (October 17, 2018), aimed to reduce cannabis-related criminalization and its impact on the Canadian justice system (Parliament of Canada, 2018). The law established a legal retail market for cannabis and allowed adults over 18 to possess up to 30g of cannabis (or its equivalent) for personal use or sharing without penalty. While underage youths were barred from participating in the newly licensed cannabis trade, the law allowed them to possess up to 5g of cannabis (or its equivalent) for personal use or sharing.

As previously reported, implementation of the Cannabis Act has been associated with both short-term and sustained decreases in approximately 50%-60% of police-reported cannabis-related crime incidents among youth (ages 12-17), with no evidence that legalization has been associated with relapse changes in property or violent crime (Callaghan et al., 2023, Callaghan et al., 2021). Considering that juvenile crimes represent only a small fraction (?12%) of all crimes committed in Canada (Moreau, 2019) and that the Cannabis Act has imposed different legal regulations based on the age of young people and adults, it is no less It is important to understand how the law may have influenced adult crime patterns. Furthermore, in a recent review of the prospective research agenda for the current cannabis-related crime literature, Fischer and colleagues (Fischer et al., 2021) posed the pressing question: “Are there observable impacts on key types of level population (e.g., property or violence) crimes associated with legalization?” (p. 64) To provide an answer in the Canadian context, this paper assesses the law’s impacts on adult patterns of cannabis-related crime, property crime, and police-reported violent crime.

The findings suggest that legalization of cannabis in Canada has been successful in reducing cannabis-related criminalization among adults. There was also a lack of evidence of the spillover effects of cannabis legalization on adult property or violent crime.

