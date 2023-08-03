I BRING – Greetings – News – CANADA

“Poison in every puff”, “Cigarettes cause cancer”… Cigarettes and cigars sold in Canada will soon have a warning printed on every single unit, a world first.

The new regulations, announced in May, went into effect on Tuesday 1 August. Manufacturers now have until July 2024 to bring their packaging for King Size cigarettes into compliance, and until April 2025 for other cigarettes and small cigars.

Located at the base of the cigarette, near the filter, these warnings “will be virtually unavoidable and will serve as a stark reminder of the health consequences of smoking,” Carolyn Bennett, then addictions minister, said in May.

The goal is to reduce tobacco use, which kills about 48,000 people a year in the country, according to authorities. The Canadian government says it has discovered that some young people who are particularly prone to tobacco addiction start smoking after receiving a single cigarette rather than a packet of health warnings.

Canada is already a pioneer in tobacco control

In 2000, Canada became the first country to mandate graphic warnings, including macabre depictions of diseased hearts and lungs, to be placed on packages to raise awareness of the health risks associated with smoking.

Since then, smoking has declined, but Ottawa wants to go further and wants to reduce the number of smokers in the country to 5% of the population, or about two million people, by 2035, from about 13% today.

In December 2022, New Zealand implemented a near-total and progressive tobacco ban by introducing an annual increase in the legal smoking age.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report released on Monday, 5.6 billion people – or 71% of the world‘s population – are now protected by at least one tobacco control measure, five times more than in 2007. But only four countries – Brazil, Turkey, Mauritius and the Netherlands – have adopted all the tobacco control measures recommended by the WHO. In fifteen years, the global smoking rate has dropped from 22.8% in 2007 to 17% in 2021.

(AFP)



