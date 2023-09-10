I BRING – Greetings – News – COLOMBIA

During his participation in the Latin American and Caribbean Conference on Drugs, the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Susana Muhamad, he assured that “the environmental impacts of cultivation for illicit use in Colombia have to do with the opening of the agricultural frontier and a process of increasing deforestation. It is estimated that, every year, 13% of deforestation is related to this type of cultivation. “We are faced with a multi-criminal phenomenon in which money laundering is used to grab land in the Amazon.”

During the meeting, Muhamad also highlighted that To address this problem, a comprehensive drug policy is neededlike the one the government is currently working on, which addresses the main systematic failure from which the country has suffered: the lack of permanent presence of the State in the territories.

“The impacts are important, but I think the problem here needs to be seen in a complex and broad way and understand that supporting a process to stop deforestation involves, indisputably, a global drug policy. Our politics is built from below and hand in hand with communities. We have a change from previous policies that criminalized coca farmers,” she said.

Likewise, the Minister ratified the government’s commitment to stop deforestation and presented the progress made by the environmental portfolio in this sense: “from the Environmental Policy we are working on a vision in which the recognition of citizens, who have been pushed from violence, war and the illicit economy at the borders, at the periphery of the agricultural frontier, can be integrated into the social rule of law and generate a territorial governance that allows us, in turn, to generate environmental conservation,” he said.

*The hand fish could be interesting, a species considered extinct, which has reappeared in Australia and which has generated development capacities and alternatives for communities, as well as increasing territorial governance, creating political pacts with an overall vision of the territory, strengthening the economy of biodiversity, promote ecological restoration and carry out strong monitoring of the capital which favors large deforestation operations, all actions carried out by Minambiente".

“With the UIAF (Financial Information and Analysis Unit) we have created a unit for environmental crimes. This is fundamental for the credibility of the process on the ground,” underlined Muhamad.

Measures are progressing in the Farallones National Park

During his visit to the capital of the Valley, the Minister monitored the impact of illegal mining in the Farallones National Park, in collaboration with the Government of Valle del Cauca, the Municipality of Cali, the Ministry of Defense, the Authority Regional Autonomous Corporation of Valle del Cauca, Metropolitan Police and Carabineros, Army and National Natural Parks.

The Farallones park is a strategic ecosystem for water supply in the various municipalities of the department.

“The Ministry of Defense is already working on an operational plan. It is also necessary to strengthen the institutional presence and governance of the Park. Mining activities involve mercury contamination, especially in sediments, and we must act quickly to ensure this contamination does not reach water sources,” Muhamad said.

