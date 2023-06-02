Home » I BRING – Greetings – News – EUROPE
Gas prices opened lower than €23 per megawatt-hour, hitting a new two-year low, after a 30% drop in May. At the TTF, the European reference hub, contracts are traded at 22.95 euros per megawatt hour, down by 0.66%. Abundant supplies of LNG, reduced consumption, mild climatic conditions, increased production of energy from renewable sources and limited demand from Asia have contributed to lower prices.
However, despite the current downward pressure, there is a possibility that abnormal heat waves in Europe and Asia or drought conditions during the summer could lead to higher prices. (breaking latest news)
