I BRING – Greetings – News – FINLAND

In the past, Finland had excellent results in the PISA school aptitude tests. Lately though, the country has lost some way to buck the trend and promote a purposeful learning environment, passing a law banning cellphones in schools.

The Program for International Student Assessment assesses the learning outcomes of 15-year-olds in mathematics, science and reading. After the outstanding performance in 2006, Finland’s results continue to decline.

To address this situation, Finland’s new right-wing government has given assurances that it will take steps to address declining educational attainment, promising a €200 million boost to basic education funds to ensure that students acquire fundamental skills in reading, writing and mathematics.

But money alone is not enough, according to the Finnish government, which has targeted students’ mobile phones.

“The government will strengthen the powers of teachers and principals to intervene in activities that disturb teaching during school hours,” he announced on Monday.

“We will make the necessary legislative changes to allow for more effective restrictions in cases such as the use of mobile devices during the school day, so that pupils and students can better focus on teaching,” he added.

In Finland, the importance of mobile phones, deeply linked to the success of Nokia, has long been undisputed. The country’s children are equipped with mobile phones at an earlier age than their peers, and many already own one by the time they enter school.

Despite concerns raised by educators about the harmful effects of these devices on attention and concentration, current rules set by the Finnish National Agency for Education do not authorize schools to limit their use in class.

The Finnish parliament appears to have garnered significant public support, as evidenced by a recent popular initiative that garnered more than 30,000 signatures, urging the implementation of some measures such as turning off mobile phones during lessons and breaks or their prohibition in class.

(Pekka Vänttinen | EURACTIV.com)

