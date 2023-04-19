I BRING – Greetings – News – FINLAND

Negative attitudes towards recreational drugs appear to be on the decline, according to a survey by the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

The survey, conducted last fall, found a growing number of people admitting to experimenting with or using some type of illegal drug.

Nearly 30% of adults in Finland admitted to having tried illegal drugs at some point in their lives, most commonly cannabis.

The percentage of people who said they have tried cannabis has increased fivefold over three decades, from 6% in 1992 to 29% in 2022, according to the THL.

More and more people have also tried other drugs, but at a significantly lower rate than cannabis.

The survey found that seven percent of respondents said they had tried amphetamine at some time in their life, six percent had tried ecstasy and five percent had tried cocaine.

Meanwhile, the use of performance-enhancing drugs has remained unchanged at about one percent of the population, the THL said.

The fact that an increasing number of people between the ages of 15 and 69 have experimented with drugs at some point is not surprising in itself, according to THL researcher Karoliina Karjalainen, as respondents in the older age group in the previous drug use survey have exceeded the age in the current survey.

“Over time, older age groups with less drug experience will not be included in the survey sample,” Karjalainen said in a Friday press release.

Thus, an increasing proportion of the age group surveyed are people who were young in the 1990s and later, a time when drugs became more common in Finland.

“We know from previous research that a significant proportion of age groups born in the 1980s and 1990s have tried drugs,” Karjalainen said, adding that the increase in drug use was expected.

Attitudes towards compliance with cannabis

In particular, perceptions of the riskiness of cannabis use have decreased. About 57% of respondents said they believed that trying cannabis once or twice carries only minor health risks. Meanwhile, 20 percent of survey participants said they feel the same about regular cannabis use.

For the first time in the history of the Attitudes to Drug Survey, more people said they believed the risk of regular cannabis use was lower than binge drinking on a weekly basis.

The poll also found that 29% of respondents say they would be ready to decriminalize all drug use, up nine percentage points from what they said in 2018.

The majority, 53%, said that using cannabis shouldn’t be a crime.

“Opinions on the criminality surrounding drug use are clearly changing,” said Pekka Hakkarainen, THL research professor. And he added that, as in other countries, people in Finland increasingly think that drug use problems should be addressed by social and health workers.

As in a number of EU countries and the US, for example, negative attitudes towards cannabis in Finland appear to be on the decline.

The poll also found that 24% of respondents thought cannabis should be legally available for any use, while 56% were in favor of the medicinal use of cannabis. In the 2018 survey, those proportions were 18 and 54%, respectively.

There was also an increase in the percentage of people who supported the idea of ​​offering drug addicts monitored drug use facilities as a way to prevent fatal overdoses. Last fall’s survey found that 65% of respondents were in favor of drug rooms, up from 50% in 2018.

Since 1992, THL has conducted a regular mail-in drug survey every four years. This time, 3,857 people between the ages of 15 and 69 took part.