French President Emmanuel Macron wants a draft law on the end of life “by the end of summer 2023. The announcement came during a speech by the head of state held at the Elysée, where the Citizen Convention was received, made up of 184 French people selected by lot who have debated the subject in recent months. At the end of the meeting, the citizens expressed themselves in favor of euthanasia and assisted suicide. “In liaison with the parliamentarians”, with “all the parties and on the basis conclusions”, Macron announced his intention to create a “French model on the end of life”. The president also expressed his favor for a “ten-year plan” on palliative care which will be accompanied by a series of investments. (Nova)

