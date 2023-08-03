I BRING – Greetings – News – FRANCE

The calculations are complex but show, in a few tables, an estimate of the cost to society each year of “legal” (alcohol, tobacco) and “illegal” drugs, according to the terminology used by Pierre Kopp, professor at the University of Paris- I-Panthéon-Sorbonne and lawyer of the Paris Bar, author of a note on the subject commissioned by the French Observatory on Drugs and Addiction Tendencies (OFDT), made public on Monday 31 July. A statistical gateway, to understand, as well as through the prism of various facts, seizures and arrests, the consequences of the consumption, sale and trafficking of these substances in a broad sense.

Cost of life lost, cost of lost production (for businesses), cost of loss of quality of life (for the individual consumer), but also cost of treatment, prevention, repression for public finances, compared to the savings made on unpaid pensions (to deceased persons) and on collected taxes (alcohol and tobacco)… The equation posed by the author, extending a previous study published in 2015, allowed him to obtain three key figures: per year, the ” social cost” of tobacco amounts to 156 billion euros, that of alcohol, to 102 billion euros, while that of illegal drugs reaches 7.7 billion euros.

The publication may be very recent, but the base year for the data is 2019. A period of time necessary to collect, process and analyze statistics from a wide variety of sources, he argues. This was already the case of the 2015 note, which covered the year 2010. And, before that, on a previous financial year relating to the year 2000 and published in 2006.

“The gap between the social costs of the three categories of drugs can essentially be explained by the difference in the extent of consumption and the associated mortality,” replies Pierre Kopp, who a few years ago was a lawyer for the National Committee Against Smoking. In the reporting year, 73,189 tobacco-related deaths were recorded, 41,080 were attributed to alcohol and 1,230 to the use of illegal substances.

To understand the gap, we can also refer to the number of so-called “at risk” consumers, responsible for most of the social costs, even if this quantification is difficult: they are estimated at thirteen million for tobacco (daily smokers), 3.5 million for alcohol (or 8% of 18-75 year olds) and 300,000 for illegal drugs.

The latter figure, calculated by OFDT (also in 2019), includes habitual opioid and stimulant users, as well as people who inject drugs.

Decrease in the number of deaths

In support of his calculations, Mr. Kopp then considered the average value of one year of life estimated, by convention, at 115,000 euros. Data from the Quinet report (2013) widely used in socio-economic circles.

He also distinguished the so-called “external” costs (lives – and quality of life – lost, production losses) and public finance costs (prevention, repression, treatment, etc.) which he added up. Before subtracting from this sum the tax revenue and the savings made on unpaid pensions for premature death.

Than to arrive at the final estimate, to the nearest comma, of these three social costs. Costs, it will be understood, in which the loss of years of life weighs more, before the losses of care and production.

One would be tempted to hypothesize a “total” social cost, adding up the three results, which would thus exceed 265 billion euros a year. The author has chosen not to show it, although, he admits, “this figure shouldn’t be too far from reality.”

Mr. Kopp argues that “comorbidities” affect the calculation: “People who die from alcohol consumption are also smokers. The opposite is true. And the same reasoning can be held with illegal drugs. The arithmetic total is therefore distorted by these prejudices.

The same warning was issued in 2015, when the previous note was published. He hadn’t prevented the media from adding to the bill: at the time the social cost of alcohol and tobacco was almost identical – 120 billion euros a year – when that of illegal drugs was equal to 8.7 billion euros. Or almost 250 billion euros, in total.

At first glance, the trend may therefore appear to be bullish. Except that the calculation parameters have changed a lot from 2015 to today, in particular life expectancy, which has increased (going from 80 to 83 years on average), and the estimate of health expenditure which has improved. “If this is not taken into account, the results may seem paradoxical, with the social cost of drugs increasing despite the sharp decline in mortality”, warns Kopp: the most striking data of the study are, in fact, the decrease in the number of deaths recorded in the period, with respectively 8,000 fewer deaths from alcohol, 5,777 fewer from tobacco and 375 fewer from other drugs.

“A cynical calculation…and wrong”

In the document published on the OFDT website, a statistical table in which the evolution of the calculation parameters has been neutralized shows another trend: the social costs for each family of drugs appear to be rather decreasing.

Pierre Kopp defends a “snapshot at moment T”, more reliable than a long-term comparison, also recalling the difficulty of establishing reliable data and the need to make methodological choices.

In addition to expenses, the study tries to take into account the savings made with unpaid pensions (1,256 million euros less for alcohol, 2,845 million euros for tobacco, 65 million euros for illegal substances) and tax revenues (4,000 million euros for alcohol, 13,100 million euros for tobacco).

In relation to health expenditure, which is also finely quantified, these sums – and, above all, the income-expenditure ratio – they definitively disprove the idea that alcohol and tobacco make the state more than they cost. “A cynical calculation… and wrong,” confronts Kopp.

The study author hopes that these monetary costs thus placed on societal issues will allow health and policy response to be better ‘prioritised’.

(Mattea Battaglia in Le Monde of 02/08/2023)

