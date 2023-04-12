In Germany, federal government ministers held a press conference today in which they announced the components of what will serve as the “first phase” of cannabis legalization in the European Union’s most populous country.

“In a first phase, cultivation in non-profit associations and private cultivation should be made possible nationwide. In a second phase, the sale in specialist shops will be implemented as a scientifically designed, regionally limited and time-limited model project. In the model project, the effects of a commercial supply chain on the health and protection of young people as well as on the black market can be scientifically examined in more detail. So the government authorities stated in a Press release after today’s press conference.

According to the details offered during the press conference, the video of which is at the end of this article, there will be a possession limit of up to 25 grams of cannabis and a cultivation limit of up to three plants. The legal age will be set at 18 years.

“Cannabis is a common stimulant. It is often offered and used illegally in Germany. This is often a health hazard. Adolescents, in particular, are impaired in their social and cognitive development by cannabis. Despite this, more and more young people use drugs. Black market goods are often contaminated and create additional health risks. We can no longer accept it. That is why we dare the controlled sale of cannabis to adults within clear limits and reject the black market, accompanied by preventive measures for young people. Health protection is the priority. The previous cannabis policy has failed. Now we have to open new horizons”. said German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on cannabis policy in Germany.

“The previous restrictive management of cannabis in Germany has failed. Banning cannabis criminalizes countless people, pushing them into criminal structures and draining immense resources from law enforcement. It’s time for a new approach that allows for greater personal accountability, pushes back the black market, and unburdens the police and prosecutors. We trust people more, without minimizing the dangers that can arise from cannabis use,” added German Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann.

Another key component of the first phase of the legalization plan, which will serve as the basis for access to adult cannabis for many users in Germany, will be non-commercial associations or clubs. Membership will be limited to 500 consumers per club.

“The membership fees cover the cost price, staggered according to the quantity supplied (possibly with a basic flat rate and an additional amount per gram supplied). The number of members per association is limited to a maximum of 500 with a minimum age of 18 and domicile or habitual residence in Germany. The number of associations may be limited by population density”. says today’s press release.

“Cannabis use is a social reality. Decades of prohibitionist policies have turned a blind eye to this and, more importantly, caused problems: at the expense of our children and young people, consumer health and law enforcement. We are now creating a coherent and pragmatic cannabis policy from a single source, from cultivation to consumption. No one should have to buy from resellers without knowing what they are getting. Through controlled cultivation and distribution within the framework of cannabis clubs, we strengthen the protection of youth and health. And let’s cut the land off organized crime, which doesn’t even hesitate to sell it to children. With a regional model project, we are also exploring the possibilities of a commercial supply chain.” Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir said.

The second phase of the legalization plan announced today, which the agriculture minister touched on in his comments, will involve the launch of regional adult trade pilot projects, somewhat similar to the one underway in Basel, Switzerland. However, what is likely to be implemented in Germany will presumably be on a much larger scale. The following details were released today regarding the pilots:

– The duration of the project is 5 years from the established supply chain.

– There is a spatial restriction to delivery points and adult residents of some districts/cities in several federal states (opt-in approach).

– As part of the law, the authorization for the sale of edible products is being examined in compliance with the strict rules for the protection of young people and health.

A third phase for legalization, which seems to be only lightly hinted at today, is the push for over-18 sales nationwide. Ahead of today’s press conference, Germany’s health minister indicated via media comments that the push for nationwide sales is not over. Rather, more time will be needed to lobby the European Union which appears to be willing to allow tenure, home growing, non-commercial clubbing and registration pilot schemes, but is not yet willing to approve national sales. Thankfully, German lawmakers are not giving up, even as they move forward on other legalization components related to personal freedom in the meantime.

“The cornerstones of the 2-pillar model (“ C lub Anbau & Regional -Modell/ CARe ”) were developed by the Federal Ministry of Health as lead partner, as well as by the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the Federal Ministry of Economics and the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in accordance with the technical responsibilities. The limits of EU and international law have been taken into account. Based on the key points document, the federal government will now introduce a short-term bill. Government authorities said in today’s press release.

“The federal departments are working on all parts of the project within their respective responsibilities under the overall guidance of the BMG. Both pillars are being incorporated into concrete bills, with the working draft for pillar 1 presented in April 2023, followed by the draft bill for pillar 2. The results of the already commissioned scientific report on the effects of the legalization of recreational cannabis on the health and protection of young people in other countries are considered for both pillars”.

“At the same time, the federal government continues its efforts (particularly through missions abroad) to promote its approaches to its European partners and is also examining the extent to which enough EU member states can launch the initiative in order to comply with the relevant medium-term EU legal framework to be made more flexible and further developed.” concludes the press release.

(ICBC – Cannabis Business Conference del 12/04/2023)



