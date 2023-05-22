I BRING – Greetings – News – IRELAND

“This law is designed to give all of us consumers a better understanding of alcohol content and the health risks associated with alcohol consumption. With this information, we can make an informed decision about our consumption. The packaging of other food products and drinks already contains health information and, where appropriate, health warnings. This law is bringing alcoholic products into line,” said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. “I am pleased – he adds – that we are the first country in the world to take this step and introduce complete health labeling for alcoholic products. I can’t wait for other countries to follow our example”.
(Gea agency)
