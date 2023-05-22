I BRING – Greetings – News – IRELAND

Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has signed into law the Public Health Regulations 2023 regarding the health labeling of alcohol products. The ministry communicates it on its website. Section 12 and the labeling regulation introduce comprehensive health labeling of alcoholic products sold in Ireland and require similar health information to be available to customers on licensed premises. The law provides that the labels of alcoholic products indicate the calorie content and the grams of alcohol contained in the product. They will warn of the risk of consuming alcohol during pregnancy and that of liver disease and fatal cancers due to alcohol consumption. The labels will direct the consumer to the website of HSE for more information. The law provides for a three-year lead-time period to give companies significant time to prepare for the change. The law will apply from 22 May 2026.

“This law is designed to give all of us consumers a better understanding of alcohol content and the health risks associated with alcohol consumption. With this information, we can make an informed decision about our consumption. The packaging of other food products and drinks already contains health information and, where appropriate, health warnings. This law is bringing alcoholic products into line,” said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. “I am pleased – he adds – that we are the first country in the world to take this step and introduce complete health labeling for alcoholic products. I can’t wait for other countries to follow our example”.

(Gea agency)