I BRING – Greetings – News – IRELAND

A survey conducted by the Irish Medical Times (IMT), found that over half (54%) of doctors are in favor of decriminalizing small quantities of drugs for personal use.

While 95% of them believe that drug use has a negative impact on the health and well-being of their patients, 60% say users should receive treatment within the healthcare system, rather than being criminalised.

The majority of respondents ranked alcohol as the most harmful drug (43%), followed by cocaine (31%). More than a third of respondents said their family has suffered harm as a result of drug use, with alcohol accounting for 63% of these cases.

The survey was conducted among a representative sample of 89 general practitioners and specialist consultants to gather their personal views on medical cannabis and drug use in general. Respondents were asked to provide their College of Physicians number to prove they were licensed physicians.

Terence Cosgrave, director of IMT, said that until now doctors had never been questioned in this way about their personal opinion on drugs.

“Our findings show that while some establishment doctors are using their position of power to oppose the legalization of cannabis, the medical profession as a whole is actually taking a much more nuanced and balanced view,” he told Cannabis Health. .

“There is a strong push to advocate decriminalization, especially for things like cannabis.”

“Some people objected to giving out their College of Physicians number, but we didn’t change the rules. We wanted people to come forward, to see how many people would say, “I actually use cannabis and I’m proud of it.”

5% of doctors use cannabis regularly

In total, 37% of doctors surveyed admitted to having tried cannabis, with 8% saying they currently use it and 5% using it regularly.

Mr. Cosgrave continues: “We found that 5% of doctors use cannabis on a regular basis. I’d say it’s much more, but obviously they don’t want to admit it because it would be frowned upon by their peers.”

The survey has been publicized in the digital and print editions of the IMT, and while the sample size is relatively small, Cosgrave says it represents a reasonable proportion of the Irish medical profession.

“Because this is a small sample, I don’t consider it a definitive view, but it shows things that would have been denied before,” he added.

“If we spoke to some medical representatives, they would tell us that no doctor would use cannabis and that if they did they should be disbarred. It’s simply not true. Doctors use cannabis, but also other drugs.”

Broad support for access to medical cannabis

When it comes to the medical use of cannabis, respondents overwhelmingly support legal access (80%), with 56% saying they would prescribe it. The most common medical conditions they would prescribe it for are pain relief, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, cancer, anxiety and depression.

The Medical Cannabis Access Program (MCAP) recruited its first patients in Ireland in 2021, but to date only around 40 have been able to access cannabis through this channel. Prescriptions are limited to specific products for a range of conditions, including intractable nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy, severe treatment-resistant epilepsy and spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis (MS).

According to Cosgrave, Irish doctors are generally in favor of wider distribution of cannabis for medical purposes.

“The numbers absolutely back it up,” he said.

We gave them the opportunity to add comments, and one doctor said, “Don’t medicate this product, that means you don’t allow people to buy it if they need to.” I think it is very representative.

Is Ireland moving towards reform?

These findings come as a citizens’ meeting on drug use is underway in Ireland. Composed of 99 members, it will make recommendations to the Houses of the Oireachtas on the country’s anti-drug policy.

After just two assembly meetings, experts recently told Cannabis Health that finalizing all drugs for personal use would likely be a key recommendation. Cosgrave seems to agree. and said: “Cannabis is everywhere in Ireland, as is cocaine. How to deal with this? The old conservative medical establishment says everything must be banned, that the law must be strictly enforced. But more progressive healthcare providers – and I would say that was the case for a fair number of people in our survey – would generally say they allow people to make their own decisions.”

Brendan Minish, an activist and advocate for drug reform in Ireland, said the poll results were “positive” but there were still issues to be addressed regarding stigma within Ireland’s medical establishment. “I wonder to what extent this represents a recent change of heart or rather if someone has finally asked doctors what they think anonymously so they can answer honestly without risking their careers and being stigmatized by their peers,” he said. .

(Newsweed del 19/06/2023)

