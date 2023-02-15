The government decided on Tuesday 14 February to set up a citizens’ assembly on drug use.

The Citizen Assembly will be asked to consider the legislative, policy and operational changes the state could make to significantly reduce the harmful impacts of illicit drugs on individuals, families, communities and society at large.

Welcoming the Government’s decision, Hildegarde Naughton, the Government’s Chief Whip and Minister of State responsible for Public Health, Welfare and National Drugs Strategy, said:

“I am pleased to confirm that the government has decided to proceed with the establishment of a Citizens’ Assembly on drug use. The Assembly, which will consist of 99 members of the general public and an independent chairman, will be called upon to consider the range of issues relating to the illicit use of drugs in Ireland. Most importantly, they will be asked to consider the lived experience of people affected by drug use, as well as their families and communities, and to look at international best practice.”

Continuing, Minister Naughton said:

“Drug use affects all members of society, directly or through families and communities, and imposes significant health and financial costs. It is therefore appropriate to involve citizens in the drug policy decision-making process. I want to ensure that the voice of young people is heard in the Citizens’ Assembly, as they can be particularly affected by drug use. To this end, I have launched a consultation with young people through Comhairle na nÓg and youth drug projects in disadvantaged areas, which will be presented to the Citizens’ Assembly for its consideration. I expect we will also see an international component in the Citizens’ Assembly, to allow for an exchange of good practice with the work sector of the British-Irish Council on Drugs, chaired by Ireland, the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction and member of the EU.”

Speaking about the next steps before work on the Citizens’ Assembly starts in April, Minister Naughton said:

“Next week, I will table a motion in the Dáil and Seanad Éireann, on behalf of the government, to formally establish the Assembly.”

The Citizens’ Assembly on drug use implements a commitment in this area envisaged by the Government Programme.

Citizens’ assemblies have become an important part of the Irish democratic process, with forums having in the past deliberated on a variety of issues including marriage equality, the 8th amendment to the constitution, climate change, gender equality and, in 2022, the loss of biodiversity and the type of direct mayoral election and more suitable local government structures. Reports from Citizens’ Assemblies make a significant contribution to the process of constitutional change and reform.

In line with international best practice, recruitment will be through a mailing campaign with 20,000 randomly selected families invited to apply to attend the Assembly. From those who respond indicating a willingness to participate, members will be selected on the basis of gender, age, geographic area and a number of other factors to ensure they are broadly representative of society at large.

The Citizens’ Assembly on Drug Use will include an independent chair and 99 members of the general public selected using a stratified random selection process based on the GeoDirectory of households across the country. Following the approach of previous Assemblies, every effort will be made to ensure equal voice among members.

The Citizens’ Assembly on Drug Use is expected to begin in April and conclude by the end of this year.

(Irish government gov.ie statement)