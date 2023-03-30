According to data published in the magazine Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, patients with Tourette syndrome (TS) report improvements in their quality of life and reductions in the use of prescription drugs after cannabis therapy.

Israeli researchers interviewed patients before and six months after cannabis treatment. The subjects in the study consumed products containing about twice as much THC as CBD.

Participants reported statistically significant improvements in quality of life and occupational status after cannabis treatment. Most subjects also reported reduced symptoms of anxiety and obsessive-compulsive tendencies. Patients reduced their use of prescription medicines.

In contrast, subjects reported no statistically significant improvements in vocal or motor tic frequency during the study period.

The authors concluded: “Subjective reports of TS patients suggest that medical cannabis may improve quality of life and comorbidities. More studies are needed to evaluate its efficacy and safety.”

A limited number of clinical studies demonstrated that both oral THC and inhaled cannabis are associated with symptom improvements in TS patients, including decreased tic severity and reductions in obsessive-compulsive behaviors. Results from a randomized, placebo-controlled study published last month in the journal Psychiatry Research reported that patients with more severe TS symptoms experienced symptomatic improvements after consuming a balanced oral formulation of THC and CBD. .

The full text of the study, “Therapeutic cannabis use in patients with Gilles de la Tourette syndrome in a real-life setting” appears in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research.