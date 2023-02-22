Bedtime cannabis use is associated with improved sleep in patients with treatment-resistant post-traumatic stress (PTS), according to data recently published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.

Researchers in Israel conducted a study involving a sample of 14 subjects with war-related combat-related traumatic stress. All study participants have previously tried various conventional treatments, which proved unsuccessful.

According to the researchers, none of the patients were cannabis users prior to enrolling in the study. Study participants consumed cannabis “in the evening” in an outpatient setting for a period of at least six months as part of the study parameters.

The researchers reported: “After cannabis treatment, total sleep score, subjective sleep quality, and sleep duration improved significantly. … The total PTSD symptom score and its subdomains (intrusiveness, avoidance, and alertness) showed [anche] an improvement. In contrast, cannabis treatment was not associated with a reduction in patients’ nightmare frequency. None of the patients reported cannabis side effects, nor did they choose to cease cannabis use before the end of the study period.

“To our knowledge, this is the first published study examining the long-term efficacy of cannabis in patients with treatment-resistant chronic PTSD,” concluded the authors. “The study results show an overall improvement in sleep quality and duration, as well as a decrease in PTSD symptoms. … Future research should clarify the long-term effects of cannabis on different groups of patients suffering from PTSD.”

Post-traumatic stress has been a qualifying condition for medical cannabis in Israel since 2014. Currently, an estimated 10% of all Israelis with access to medical cannabis use it to treat various PTS symptoms.

This latest study builds on previous studies, which reported similarly improvements in sleep duration e in insomnia in patients with and without PTS. The enactment of the legalization of cannabis for adult use is also related to a decrease of the sale of over-the-counter sleep medications.

(ICBC del 20/02/2023)