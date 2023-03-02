CHI PAGA I BRING

The drop in the gas bill for families still in protection continues. On the basis of the average performance of the Italian wholesale market in February 2023 and for consumption in the same month, for the standard family under protection there is a decrease of -13% in the bill compared to the month of January 2023, which already had undergone a marked reduction.The component of the gas price to cover procurement costs (CMEMm), applied to customers still in the protected market, is updated by ARERA as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market (the PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month.For the month of February, which recorded an even lower average wholesale price than that of the month of January, the price of the gas raw material (CMEMm), for customers with contracts under protected conditions, is equal to 56 .87 €/MWh*.The reduction for the month of February, in terms of final effects, is close to offsetting the high price levels achieved in the last year, with gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (March 2022-February 2023) resulting of approximately 1666.23 euros, +16% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (March 2021-February 2022).It should be remembered that, as required by the ‘Budget Law’, for the first quarter of 2023 ARERA has already zeroed the general system charges also for gas. The negative UG2 component for gas consumption up to 5,000 sm3/year and the 5% VAT reduction on gas were also confirmed.