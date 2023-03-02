“The subject of the legalization of cannabis is on the agenda in public and institutional debate, it has also been discussed in parliamentary halls. School assemblies are a guaranteed right for students, they offer the opportunity to explore topics of general interest: today’s raid is a dangerous act of intimidation against young people – many of whom are minors – who, in the serenity of classrooms police officers were seen arriving. It is not clear what could be the charge that prompted the Enna Police Headquarters to send the check. We will go all the way to understand what happened.” he said Antonella Soldo, coordinator of Meglio Legale.
