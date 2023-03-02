Home Health I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY
The Police of Piazza Armerina (EN) broke in yesterday morning during a debate between the boys of the Institute of the IIS Majorana Cascino and the Meglio Legale Association. The appointment, aimed at providing information on the subject of cannabis and its regulation, had been organized for some time and approved by the Dean of the Institute, Lidia Di Gangi, as an opportunity for information for the boys. The police inspection, which provided for the identification of the school representatives, was requested by the Enna Police Headquarters.

“The subject of the legalization of cannabis is on the agenda in public and institutional debate, it has also been discussed in parliamentary halls. School assemblies are a guaranteed right for students, they offer the opportunity to explore topics of general interest: today’s raid is a dangerous act of intimidation against young people – many of whom are minors – who, in the serenity of classrooms police officers were seen arriving. It is not clear what could be the charge that prompted the Enna Police Headquarters to send the check. We will go all the way to understand what happened.” he said Antonella Soldo, coordinator of Meglio Legale.

