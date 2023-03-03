Home Health I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY
Health

by admin
Twice-daily use of THC-dominant plant extracts is associated with symptom relief in patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD), according to data from observational studies published in the Italian journal The therapeutic clinic.

Italian researchers evaluated the safety and efficacy of cannabis extracts containing 22% THC and 0.5% CBD in 30 patients with mild to severe Alzheimer’s disease. Study participants administered the extracts twice daily for 12 weeks.

Investigators reported reductions in patients’ agitation, apathy, irritability, sleep disturbances, and eating disorders after cannabis treatment. They also recognized “lower levels of physically and verbally aggressive behaviors … in all patients.” 45% of subjects experienced “a significant decrease in cognitive impairment.” None of the patients complained of any negative side effects. All patients showed an improved quality of life and a “decrease in caregiver burden and costs of medical care and assistance”.

The authors concluded: “The results of our clinical trial assume the efficacy and in particular the safety of a preparation [naturale] of CBD/THC in two main symptoms of AD, agitation and weight loss”.

Previous studies have demonstrated the ability of both natural extracts of cannabis you get synthetic cannabinoids to mitigate various symptoms of Alzheimer’s. Preclinical data have demonstrated that both THC and synthetic THC agonists can modulate neuroinflammation and amyloid plaque formation in the brain, both of which are thought to play key roles in the development of AD.

Further information on cannabinoids and Alzheimer’s disease can be found in the NORML publication, Clinical Applications for Cannabis and Cannabinoids.

(NORML of 02/16/2023)

