Illegitimate the dismissal of the worker who during the lunch break is caught by the Carabinieri in possession of 25 grams of hashish kept in his overalls while returning to work given the non-working nature of the conduct

The Cassation with the order n. 5599/2023 rejects the appeal presented by a employer company against the provision with which the Court of Appeal, in the referral, had reinstated the employee in the workplace, recognizing in favor of him an indemnity equal to 12 months’ salary.

In this way, the Stoats confirmed the decision of the Court of merit, which deemed the dismissal imposed by the employer company illegitimate because the possession of hashish due to the quantity and methods of possession could also be intended for personal consumption “perhaps to be implemented outside working environment and outside working hours.”

Furthermore, there is no proof of damage to the employer company.

(Annamaria Villafrate on StudioCataldi.it of 02/28/2023)