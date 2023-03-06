Home Health I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY
In 2021, 180,416 weddings were celebrated in Italy, 86.3% more than in 2020, the year in which, due to the pandemic crisis, many couples had postponed the wedding.
However, the increase was not sufficient to recover what was lost in the previous year (the change compared to 2019 is in fact equal to -2.0%).
Religious marriages, which almost tripled compared to 2020, are down (-5.1%) compared to the pre-pandemic period.
In the first nine months of 2022, provisional data indicate a slight increase in marriages (+4.8% compared to the same period of 2021) due exclusively to the growth in civil marriages (+10.8%). Civil unions grow markedly (+32.0%).
