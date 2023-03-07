Italy is the European country with the best drinking water, but people don’t seem to like it since we are the biggest bottled mineral water consumers in the world . This is the situation photographed by the white paper “Water value for Italy 2022” created by Studio Ambrosetti and presented a few days ago in Milan. The other element highlighted is that we are one of the most water-consuming countries with over 9 billion cubic meters used every year for civil use, even in areas that would not require it, such as street washing, irrigation, sewage discharge… which account for more than a third of domestic consumption.

But the greatest criticality is perhaps the presence of an outdated and inefficient distribution network with 60% of the pipes more than 30 years old and 25% over 50. This obsolescence causes a high rate of losses for which 47, 6% of the water withdrawn does not reach the end user, both because it is dispersed along the way and because it is not accounted for due to malfunctioning meters, illegal withdrawals and other technical factors. 85% of the resource comes from underground sources which require fewer treatment processes for purification than surface sources. In addition to this, the limited presence of nitrate (10.0 mg/litre) should be underlined, which is lower than the European average (25.3 mg/litre). Another little-considered element is the average cost of 2.11 euros per cubic meter (a figure that includes the sewage and purification service), which places Italy among the countries with the lowest tariffs in Europe (half? France and 40% less than Germany). Despite this, only 29.3% of citizens habitually drink tap water. Among the most widespread reasons are the dislike of the flavour, the lack of trust in the controls, the belief that it is not digestible and the lack of trust placed in the hygiene of the autoclaves that collect the water (a more widespread problem in the south). Although it is little appreciated, we use a lot of it: we record a consumption of 220 liters per inhabitant per day, against a European average of 165 litres. To understand this, it is enough to say that in Berlin each inhabitant uses 114 liters a day, with an average cost of 196 Euros per 100 m3; in Milan, on the other hand, people consume more than double (273 litres), spending 9 times less. The interesting aspect is that almost 90% of citizens overestimate the annual expenditure: compared with an expenditure of 85 euros, 33.2% of respondents believe they are paying almost double (150 euros).

The final icing concerns bottled mineral water which sees Italy at the top of the world consumption ranking with 223 liters per capita per year (the European average is 87 litres). This happens despite the fact that citizens can count on constantly monitored high-quality tap water. The negative perception about safety and? also due to doubts about the so-called “last mile”, i.e. the last stretch that the water takes from the meter to reach the house tap through the pipes. For this reason, 31.5% of citizens who do not trust tap water consume water from public dispensers or water distribution units, highlighting their distrust of the last part of the network pipes that reaches homes.

The other little known thing is the amount of per capita expenditure of Italians to buy bottled mineral water. The 2019 Istat surveys indicate an average monthly household expenditure of 12.57 euros equal to 151 euros a year and the value is constantly growing (+ 17% in the 2015-2020 period). This is the same amount you paid to supply tap water to your home.

Observing these data, it is natural to wonder why, despite having the best tap water in Europe, we are the largest consumers of minerals. The answer does not appear in the white paper, but perhaps it should be sought in the invasion of commercials which invite the consumption of minerals using nutritional and health-related arguments such as weight loss or bone health incorrectly. In several cases, the messages are deceptive as attested by dozens of complaints adopted by the Antitrust and by the Advertising Self-Regulatory Institute, but obviously they sell. The other important factor is the lack of information on the part of public network operators who are unable to value their service and the quality of the product flowing in the pipes. Unfortunately, there aren’t many signs that suggest a U-turn.

(The Food Fact of 07/03/2023)