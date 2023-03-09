7
The fight against African swine fever is increasingly a priority for local and national authorities. Among the most active regions is Lombardy, which last February 28 approved decree 2837 aimed precisely at containing the Psa emergency. The law provides for “a maximum amount of one hundred euros for each adult and sub-adult female wild boar killed in the municipal territories of the Oltrepò Pavese“. While for the animals culled in the remaining territories of the province of Pavia a ‘bounty’ of 50 euros is envisaged. The declared objective of the provision is to increase the number of wild boars killed in an area of 50 kilometres, agreed with the competent administrations. The amount, explains the provision, will be paid by the veterinary management of each competent Ats for each single wild boar killed. The decree of the manager of the veterinary health unit is part of an initiative co-financed by the European Union: the implementing regulation (EU) 2021/605 of 7 April 2021 in fact establishes exceptional control measures for ASF
The initiative did not please the animal welfare associations, as it was easy to predict. The Lndc Animal Protection association through the president Piera Rosati speaks of “yet another gift to the hunting lobby”, as stated in the Repubblica. Rosati continues: “Those who kill a female wild boar are rewarded with money. A measure which, moreover, could paradoxically increase the population of these animals, which live in matriarchal herds, so killing a matriarchal boar is like telling all the other females in the herd to immediately prepare to procreate in its place. By now it is clear that hunting is not the solution. The institutions should find new measures for a peaceful coexistence with wild animals”.
(Aimentando.info)
