In spite of the extraordinary increase in prices – and the continuing stagnation of nominal wages – the aggregate trend of household consumption is? remained surprisingly positive. In fact, Italians seem to have so far wanted to defend their standard of living. And they did it, putting their savings in their hands.

Those resources set aside by a part of Italian families thanks to the lack of consumption of the Covid years have been put back into circulation and, albeit coinciding with a violent reduction in purchasing power, have made it possible to support household spending in 2022 and to be able to perhaps avert the regression also for the year that has just begun.

Unfortunately, however?, this prerogative and? been the prerogative only of families who had enjoyed income security during the pandemic and who had been able to hoard their lost consumption. An economically significant part of the country, but certainly minority from a numerical point of view. In fact, the majority of families have not been able to count – or will not be able to? do it for many more months – on this “buffer” effect.

If an unexpected expense arrives

The fragility? of the financial balances of Italian families and? testified by the fact that only 34% of these could face without difficulty? an unexpected expense of 850 euros and that an unexpected economic income in the great majority of cases would be destined to restore the necessary financial reserve for the unexpected and what is it? instead today it is dramatically small.

Despite the aggregate stability of demand, in fact, the majority of Italians, and especially the less well-off, have suffered severely from the harmful effects of the high cost of living and have been forced to adopt a real emergency plan and a new hierarchy of priorities ?. A concrete and necessary “expenditure review” made up of the fight against waste – especially for food and energy – selective reduction of purchases, postponement of planned expenses, real renunciation of what is not strictly necessary.

Thus, the expenses for catering and entertainment outside the home, those for mobility are reduced? daily life, unfortunately also those for culture, and the education of children. The purchase of the car, the house or the new sofa, the washing machine or the high tech appliance is postponed but also, for the first time, the new smartphone; clothing from previous years is reused, perhaps counting on a vintage effect. We resort to flea markets and second hand sites. We give up, perhaps painfully, travel, family celebrations, many occasions of conviviality?. Resources are concentrated on obligatory expenses and necessary consumption, perhaps resorting to ‘no frills’ products with greater use value.

Fonte: italiani.coop, NielsenIQ e Nomisma

(Giulio Rubinelli on Alimentando.info of 03/14/2023)