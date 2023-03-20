5
“In Italy 36% of children, i.e. over 1 million and 800 thousand, are the bearer of untreated caries of deciduous teeth; only a slightly lower percentage, equal to 29.6%, in adults, of which 16 million and 900 thousand have untreated caries. Not to mention the total or partial loss of teeth that affects 6 million and 300 thousand adults over 20 years of age”. And unfortunately there is “a share of the Italian population that gives up dental care for economic reasons”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci speaking at the event for the World Day for the Promotion of Oral Health, organized by the Italian Association of Dentists (AIO), at Palazzo Valentini, in Rome. It is important, added the minister, “to keep attention high because, beyond the very high prevalence, oral diseases have significant impacts on people’s quality of life and general health as well as a significant social impact”. In this field, prevention, he continued, “represents the first form of oral health in social dentistry. Most oral health problems, in fact, are linked, like other non-communicable chronic diseases, to a series of modifiable risk factors including sugar consumption, tobacco use, alcohol use, and poor oral hygiene.” Personal prevention measures, combined with regular checks, he concluded, “could therefore avoid, or at least reduce or postpone, the need for more complex treatments, sometimes not fully conclusive, and with much higher costs”. (HANDLE).
CHI PAGA I BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW