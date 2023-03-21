CHI PAGA BRING

the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)

Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful

DONATE NOW

Water losses in the distribution network remain highIn 2020, 2,391 water service providers operated in Italy, 161 fewer than in 2018, but management is still highly fragmented.In 2020, 215 liters of drinking water per inhabitant were supplied every day for authorized uses in the municipal distribution networks.In 2021, water rationing measures were adopted in 15 provincial capitals/metropolitan cities (there were 11 in 2020), two also in the Centre-North.In 2020, 6.7 million residents are not connected to the public sewage system.