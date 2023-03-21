Home Health I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY
Health

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

by admin
Water losses in the distribution network remain high
In 2020, 2,391 water service providers operated in Italy, 161 fewer than in 2018, but management is still highly fragmented.
In 2020, 215 liters of drinking water per inhabitant were supplied every day for authorized uses in the municipal distribution networks.
In 2021, water rationing measures were adopted in 15 provincial capitals/metropolitan cities (there were 11 in 2020), two also in the Centre-North.
In 2020, 6.7 million residents are not connected to the public sewage system.
Thus the Istat data for the period 2020-2022
CHI PAGA BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
See also  The 7 dirtiest objects you touch every day (without knowing it)

You may also like

Superfoods for the skin: These foods make you...

Supporting the person with dementia, webinars are underway...

He collapses during the spinning class: the 55-year-old...

Clean aggregate concrete slabs: These home remedies will...

Harvard researcher reveals how he ten years younger

Why the drug-resistant Candida auris killer fungus now...

Spring diet, what to eat and how to...

Avoiding plastic waste when shopping and at home...

Italy-Senegal: seminar on pediatric surgery – Growth

At Naidex, Robooter is presenting several…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy