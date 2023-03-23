13
In 2022, the use of at least one show or form of entertainment (theater, concerts, cinema, disco, sports shows, etc.) by people aged 6 and over increases, but is still below pre-pandemic levels (49.5% against 64.6% in 2019).
Participation rates in events higher among women than men for museums/exhibitions (23.3% against 21.8%) and theater (13.5% against 10.6%). For men, higher shares for sporting events (25.9% against 11.8%), discos (13.4% against 10.9%), cinema (31.7% against 29.6%) and music concerts ( 12% versus 10.5%).
Levels of participation in shows and entertainment are higher in the Centre-North than in the South. The pandemic, which has conditioned the use of events everywhere, has however reduced the distances. Higher rates of use are found among people with higher educational qualifications.
In 2022, the percentage of people aged 6 and over who sees friends every day was 10.8%, up compared to 7.4% in 2021, but still below the 2019 value (13. 7%).
In 2022, people aged 6 and over who ate away from home at least once a year in their free time amounted to 82.3%, a decidedly higher share than in 2021 (70.7%) and substantially in line with that recorded in 2019 (83.4%).
The habit of eating away from home in their free time is higher among residents in the Centre-North (84.2% compared to 78.7 in the South).
The disparities with respect to the level of education possessed are evident: 92.1% of graduates eat away from home against 53.6% of those with at most an elementary school leaving certificate.
