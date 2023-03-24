The Guarantor for the protection of personal data has approved the Code of Conduct for telemarketing and teleselling activities promoted by client associations, call centres, telesellers, list providers and consumer associations. The Code will become effective once the accreditation phase of the Monitoring Body (Odm) and subsequent publication in the Official Gazette have been concluded. The ODM is an independent body called upon to verify compliance with the Code of Conduct by members and to manage the resolution of complaints.To ensure compliance with the privacy legislation “from contact to contract”, the companies that adhere to the Code will undertake to adopt specific measures to guarantee the correctness and legitimacy of the data processing carried out along the entire telemarketing “chain”. They will have to collect specific consents for individual purposes (marketing, profiling, etc.), accurately inform the people contacted about the purposes for which their data is used, ensuring full exercise of the rights provided for by the privacy legislation (opposition to treatment, rectification or updating of data).Rules have also been introduced to combat the phenomenon of the “undergrowth” of abusive call centres. In fact, the Code of Conduct establishes that the contracts stipulated by the operator with the service provider must include a penalty or non-payment of the commission for each sale of services made following promotional contact without consent.The companies will be required to carry out an impact assessment if they carry out automated processing, including profiling, which involves a systematic and global analysis of personal information.The adoption of the Code of Conduct by the Guarantor represents an important step in the fight against wild telemarketing considering the broad adhesion shown by the main operators in the sector which can facilitate the diffusion on the market of principles and measures to protect consumers.Principles and safeguards that the Authority has been conveying for years through numerous and consolidated rulings and constant sanctioning activity.

