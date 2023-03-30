Patients who have suffered from stroke are not at increased risk of cardiovascular complications from use of nabiximols (a/k/a Sativex – an oromucosal spray containing a balanced ratio of plant-derived THC and CBD), according to clinical trial data published in the journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine. Nabiximols is available by prescription in various countries, but not in the United States , for patients suffering from symptoms of multiple sclerosis.

The Italian researchers compared the cardiovascular impact of nabiximols versus placebo in a cohort of 34 stroke survivors. The subjects in the study suffered from symptoms of spasticity. Patients in the study took either nabiximols or placebo in addition to their standard medications over a one-month period.

The investigators reported: “No … adverse effects of the drug emerged during treatment with nabiximols, i.e., no significant fluctuations in blood pressure and heart rate, nor were there any ischemic or hemorrhagic events. During treatment with nabiximols, self-assessed blood pressure and heart rate did not change from baseline. No patients experienced a significant acceleration or decrease in heart rate or a change in rhythm, and none required an additional ECG or cardiology evaluation during the study.

The authors concluded: “The present study is the first to evaluate the effects of a cannabinoid drug (nabiximols) in patients with post-stroke spasticity. … This ancillary study adds evidence that nabiximols does not cause significant changes in blood pressure and heart rate or cardiovascular complications in patients who have previously suffered a cerebrovascular accident. These data support the cardiovascular safety of nabiximols, encouraging more extensive studies of cannabinoids characterized by slow absorption rates.

Numerous studies demonstrate the ability of cannabinoids to influence the pressure blood pressure and other cardiovascular responses. However, data are inconsistent with whether frequent cannabis use may increase the risk of stroke, heart attack, or other adverse cardiovascular events. While some studies report an increased risk of stroke and other cardiovascular diseases among marijuana users, others report no risk or provide evidence of possible cardioprotection. A 2021 literature review of 67 studies published in the American Journal of Medicine concluded that “the [M] arijuana itself does not appear to be independently associated with excessive cardiovascular risk factors.” The authors cautioned, however, that “it may be associated with other unhealthy behaviors such as alcohol use and tobacco smoking that may be harmful” to cardiovascular health.

The full text of the study, “Effect of Nabiximols on Blood Pressure and Heart Rate in Poststroke Patients: A Randomized Controlled Trial,” appears in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine.