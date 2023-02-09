In December 2022, a cyclical drop in retail sales is estimated (-0.2% in value and -0.7% in volume). Sales of food goods recorded a slight increase in value (+0.1%) and decreased in volume (-0.6%), while those of non-food goods decreased both in value and in volume (respectively -0.4% and -0.8%).In the fourth quarter of 2022, in economic terms, retail sales grew in value (+0.4%) and decreased in volume (-1.8%). Sales of food goods are up in value (+0.7%) and down in volume (-2.6%) as are those of non-food goods (+0.2% in value and -1.2% in volume).On a trend basis, in December 2022, retail sales increased by 3.4% in value and recorded a decrease in volume (-4.4%). A similar trend characterizes both the sales of food goods (+5.8% in value and -6.6% in volume), and the sales of non-food goods (+1.7% in value and -3.1% respectively by volume).As regards non-food goods, positive trend changes were recorded for all product groups with the exception of IT, telecommunications and telephony equipment (-1.8%) and pharmaceutical products (-2.7%). The greatest increase regards Perfumery and personal care products (+8.4%).Compared to December 2021, the value of retail sales is growing, albeit in a differentiated way, for all forms of sale: large-scale distribution (+6.5%), companies operating on small surfaces (+0.8% ), out-of-store sales (+1.2%) and e-commerce (+0.3%).

The comment

In 2022 as a whole, retail sales in value grew compared to the previous year (+4.6%) in both product sectors, while volumes decreased (-0.8%) due to the decline in food goods (-4. 2%) not offset by the increase in non-food products (+1.9%).

All quarters of last year saw cyclical increases in the overall value of sales, associated with a decrease in related volumes.

On average in 2022, the growth in value of sales characterized all forms of distribution, albeit to a very differentiated extent, with the greatest increases recorded for specialized large-scale distribution and discounters.

