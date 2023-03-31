According to preliminary estimates, in March 2023 the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), gross of tobacco, recorded a decrease of 0.3% on a monthly basis and an increase of 7.7 % on an annual basis, from +9.1% the previous month.The slowdown in the inflation rate is primarily due to the annual deceleration of the prices of non-regulated energy goods (from +40.8% to +18.9%) and to the more marked decline in those of regulated energy ( from -16.4% to -20.4%) and, to a lesser extent, by the contraction in the prices of processed food (from +15.5% to +15.3%), non-durable goods (from +7, 0% to +6.8%) and Services relating to transport (from +6.4% to +6.3%). These effects were only partially offset by the acceleration in the prices of unprocessed food (from +8.7% to +9.3%), tobacco (from +1.8% to +2.5%) and Recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +6.1% to +6.3%).“Core inflation”, excluding energy and fresh food, continues to show a moderate acceleration (from +6.3% to +6.4%), as does that excluding energy goods alone (from +6 .4% to +6.5%).The growth on an annual basis in the prices of goods slows down (from +12.4% to +9.8%), while that relating to services is slightly accentuated (from +4.4% to +4.5%), bringing the inflationary differential between the services and goods sectors at -5.3 percentage points, from -8.0 in February.The prices of food, home and personal care goods remain stable in trend terms (at +12.7%), while those of frequently purchased products slow down their growth (from +9.0% to +7.7%).The cyclical decrease in the general index is due to the drop in energy prices, both unregulated (-9.6%) and regulated (-4.8%), only partially offset by the increase in unprocessed food prices ( +1.2%), Transport Services (+0.9%), Processed Food and Tobacco (+0.7% both), Durable and Semi-Durable Goods (+0.5% both), Non-durable goods and recreational, cultural and personal care services (+0.3% both).The inflation acquired for 2023 is equal to +5.1% for the general index and +4.1% for the core component.Based on preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) increases by 0.8% on a monthly basis, due to the end of the seasonal sales which the NIC does not take into account, and by 8.2% on an annual basis (significant slowdown from +9.8% in January).

The comment

In March, according to preliminary estimates, the phase of rapid decline in inflation continues (down to +7.7%), driven by the dynamics of the prices of Energy Goods, both in the regulated and in the unregulated components (both in sharp decline on a cyclical basis). On the other hand, upward price tensions continue in the unprocessed food, tobacco and services sectors, leading to a new acceleration in core inflation (rising to +6.4%), the dynamics of which however seems to lose the momentum that had characterized the previous months. Finally, the prices of the “shopping cart” remain stable on a trend basis at +12.7%.

