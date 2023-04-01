Home Health I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY
Health

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

by admin
Returning from holidays in Cambodia and Thailand, having embarked with his family in Phuket on a Qatar Airways plane, first destination Doha and then Rome, he was forced to get off the plane together with his father, mother and a friend. This is what happened to a 31-year-old from Piombino (Livorno) suffering from Down syndrome. The Corriere Fiorentino reported the news. The man’s odyssey, for which the lawyer Cristina Pozzi of Forlì denounced the Qatari airline and forwarded a report to ENAC, began on 5 March when the family boarded the plane for Doha but, five minutes before take-off, the 31-year-old had a stomach ache. The father told the newspaper that after the illness the hostesses arrived saying that a doctor would intervene, but shortly after they were told to get off the plane. “They took our boarding passes and passports out of our hands, they quickly escorted us out of the airport, handing us our luggage at lightning speed, without any external assistance and telling us that we had to book other tickets for another flight”. Meanwhile, the son was crying, he couldn’t rest for what had happened. After four days of hell spent in the hotel near the airport, the 31-year-old on the return flight was visibly in shock, says his father. The morning after the illness, the 31-year-old was taken to a clinic in Phuket where the doctors had certified that he had nothing serious and could fly safely, the man still says: “no Covid, so why was he thrown to the ground “Why affected by Down syndrome? I don’t want to believe it. We have put everything in the hands of a lawyer, we will see. We don’t want pity, but justice. We are proud of our son”.
(Ansa)

CHI PAGA I BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW

You may also like

at the end of the month, 90% of...

Sunday, April 2, World Autism Awareness Day —...

Rome, inspectors arrive in the emergency rooms in...

worth 150 thousand euros – breaking latest news

MotoGp, Argentina GP qualifying: Alex Marquez pole, Bezzecchi...

Trans woman Lisa finds new traffic light law...

Surgery, anesthesia and ‘delirium’ of the elderly: is...

Lose weight with the stationary bike, how to...

Bunion: what really helps against hallux valgus?

Cleaning the Dutch Oven: Taking proper care of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy