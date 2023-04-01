9
Returning from holidays in Cambodia and Thailand, having embarked with his family in Phuket on a Qatar Airways plane, first destination Doha and then Rome, he was forced to get off the plane together with his father, mother and a friend. This is what happened to a 31-year-old from Piombino (Livorno) suffering from Down syndrome. The Corriere Fiorentino reported the news. The man’s odyssey, for which the lawyer Cristina Pozzi of Forlì denounced the Qatari airline and forwarded a report to ENAC, began on 5 March when the family boarded the plane for Doha but, five minutes before take-off, the 31-year-old had a stomach ache. The father told the newspaper that after the illness the hostesses arrived saying that a doctor would intervene, but shortly after they were told to get off the plane. “They took our boarding passes and passports out of our hands, they quickly escorted us out of the airport, handing us our luggage at lightning speed, without any external assistance and telling us that we had to book other tickets for another flight”. Meanwhile, the son was crying, he couldn’t rest for what had happened. After four days of hell spent in the hotel near the airport, the 31-year-old on the return flight was visibly in shock, says his father. The morning after the illness, the 31-year-old was taken to a clinic in Phuket where the doctors had certified that he had nothing serious and could fly safely, the man still says: “no Covid, so why was he thrown to the ground “Why affected by Down syndrome? I don’t want to believe it. We have put everything in the hands of a lawyer, we will see. We don’t want pity, but justice. We are proud of our son”.
(Ansa)
