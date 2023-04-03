“There are 800,000 Italians who have harmful alcohol consumption and 8 million who are at risk.It is obvious that public health must intercept them and also intervene to inform them about alcohol levels that must not be exceeded. Of the approximately 800,000 Italians who have harmful consumption, only 65,000 are followed by the NHS.While every year there are 35,000 admissions to emergency rooms for alcohol intoxication, 10% are minors. It is a slice of the population that must be intercepted and helped. In the case of wine: you drink it because you like it and not because it’s healthy, there are no beneficial effects on the heart. But I agree that wine is elegance, style, history and does not need to be promoted for its effects on health but for what it is, that is culture”. So Emanuele Scafato, director of the Institute’s national alcohol observatory superior of health (ISS) and vice president of the Federation of European Scientific Societies on Addiction (Eufas), speaking on the issue of wine, alcohol and effects on health , on the day of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to the 55th edition of Vinitaly.“The WHO already underlined in 2017 that the social costs of alcohol are worth 22 billion for Italy. We must arrive at consumption that is not a problem for the nation and also take into account economic interests”, recalls Scafato who highlights how “the risks associated with wine are the same as with other alcoholic beverages” and that “what is said about the protection from cardiovascular risk, which can derive from small quantities of alcohol, is zero”.According to the director of the National Alcohol Observatory, “the cardiologists have a unanimous opinion on this issue” and “Crea’s guidelines show how the biological effect of wine is so low that 100 glasses a day should be consumed obtain an antioxidant effect”. Finally, “there is a resolution of the European Parliament which for the fight against cancer stresses that alcohol is carcinogenic and consumption must be reduced by 10%”, concludes Scafato.

“Alcohol is bad for our health, in any dosage we use it, with any approach. And, obviously, it is worse if we drink a lot. Wine, therefore, is a sort of sin that we allow ourselves: we can do it once every now and then, aware of the fact that it damages our health and therefore we must approach consumption in a conscious manner”. The immunologist of the University of Padua, Antonella Viola, says so to beraking latest news Salute, who reaffirms her position on alcohol, “based on scientific evidence”, on the day of the visit of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to the 55th edition of Vinitaly. “As a scientist, I am not making an appeal that concerns production or the economic sector, obviously, but to the citizens to whom I say that: those who do not drink should continue not to drink, those who drink little continue to drink very little and those who drink habitually reduce own doses”, concludes Viola, according to whom “the scientist’s point of view must never be confused with other plans”.

(beraking latest news)