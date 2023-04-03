CHI PAGA I BRING

In 2022, one out of two Italians made purchases online. And last year, 48.2% of the population aged 14 and over used the internet to make purchases. This is what was revealed by the ‘Citizens and Ict 2022’ survey carried out by Istat, which also created the identikit of the online consumer.According to the analysis, men (52.4% against 44.4% of women) and young people in the 20 to 24 age group (75.7 %). At a geographical level, the North ranks better (52.8% against 40.3% in the South). Among the regions with the highest percentage of families connected to the internet we find Trentino (88.9%) and Lombardy (86.1%). While at the lowest level we find Puglia (78.2%), Basilicata (77.5%) and Calabria (73.6%). However, the gap in internet access between the two territories has gradually narrowed. Going from 7.5 percentage points in 2020 to 4.9 in 2022. The gender gap is also decreasing.As regards the references purchased, on the other hand, clothing, shoes or accessories drove the online purchases sector last year (19.4%). But also for household items (10.3% excluding appliances). Fifth place in the ranking for cosmetics, beauty or wellness products (7.7%) while deliveries of meals from restaurants, fast food or catering come in ninth (6.1%).(Alimentando.info)