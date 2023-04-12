Home Health I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY
Oscar Farinetti attacks Minister Lollobrigida and the defense of Italian identity at all costs. Interviewed by Cronache di gusto, the founder of Eataly declares: “I feel like throwing up because of the chauvinistic stupidity of those who say that the future is to eat only Italian. Almost as autarkic, a fascist thought of the twenty years, speak Italian, eat Italian, close ourselves off from the world“. Farinetti then recalls that at the time of the Pleistocene, or about 2.5 million years ago, “we ate fruit, vegetables and insects, because we weren’t hunters. Foods that accompanied us up to 15,000 years ago, when we invented agriculture and humanity opened up to the world”. Subsequently, this practice continued in some countries, as Farinetti always recounts: “In Asia they continue to eat insects even today. And imagine what sense it can make to the Asian people to see us eat raw meat, or in Puglia to see them catch an octopus, slam it on a rock and give it a bite”. As for the legislation on insect-based products, according to the creator of Eataly, “Minister Francesco Lollobrigida has no sense of priorities. In Italy there are 6 million cattle, 13 million pigs, 500 million chickens raised as if they were in Guantanamo prisons and fed with feedstuffs full of synthetic chemical additives. How does he claim to be able to write a provision on cricket flour?”.
(Almentando.info)
